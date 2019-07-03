Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Roland Arthur Peaslack Obituary
Roland Arthur Peaslack

Ft. Thomas - Roland Arthur Peaslack, 86, of Anderson Twp. formerly of Ft. Thomas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Anderson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Roland retired from Ohio National Life Insurance as manager of printing services. He was a Master Mason at Henry Barnes Lodge # 607 in Newport, KY and a member of the Syrian Temple in Cincinnati, OH. Roland was a Bellevue High School graduate and an avid Bengals, Reds and Highlands fan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (nee Willen) Peaslack, granddaughter, Sydney Lyn Dammert, parents, Arthur H. and Marian F. (nee Dudley) Peaslack and sisters, Mary Curtis and Joy Peaslack. Roland is survived by his daughters, Jennie (Dick) Carlson, Joyce (Mark) Buchert and Gail (Ron) Dammert, grandchildren, Stephanie Carlson, Tabitha (Courtnay) Buchert Tolliver, Trevor Buchert and Spenser Dammert, great grandchildren, Cash and Tristan Tolliver, sister, Patty Daily, and was a loving brother-in-law and uncle to many. Visitation at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas), on Friday (July 5) from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Keith Haithcock officiating. Entombment will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Kentucky following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Anderson Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility, 8139 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45255. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 3, 2019
