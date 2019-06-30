Services
Roland Frank Seybold


1930 - 2019
Roland Frank Seybold Obituary
Roland Frank Seybold

Liberty Township - Roland Frank Seybold,89, of Liberty Township, died June 26, 2019 at Garden Manor Nursing Home of an apparent heart attack. He was born on April 22, 1930 in Cincinnati, to Harvey Louis and Elna (Nieminen) Seybold. Harvey's second wife, Alverta (Niemes) Henke Seybold raised Rollie and he was very devoted to her. Rollie was preceded in death by parents and step-mother; four sisters, Elaine Booze, Margaret Froehlich, Carolyn Gaker and Shirley Hartenian; and one brother, Harvey Seybold, Jr. He was also preceded in death by his nephews, Brett Froehlich, Louis Seybold, Jeff Gaker and David Gaker. Rollie is survived by thirteen nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Service will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, conducted by Rev. Michael Isaacs. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45044 or to the . Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019
