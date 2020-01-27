|
|
Rollon Thompson
Cincinnati - Beloved father of Rollon M. (Olga) Thompson (Phoenix, AZ), Kenneth B. (Carolyn) Thompson and Dr. Cyd Williams, Marietta, GA; Loving Grandfather of Marq Thompson( Euless, TX.), Kai Thompson (Columbus, OH), Ryan Thompson, RaGann Gipson; loved by a host of great-grands, family and friends. Departed January 23, 2020. Visitation, 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. funeral services, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Cedars of Lebanon Chapel, Spring Grove Cemetery. Renfro Funeral Services entrusted.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020