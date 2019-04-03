|
Roma D. Stacy
Latonia - Roma D. Stacy, 80, of Latonia, KY, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. She retired from White Castle in 2002 and she enjoyed collecting coins, stamps and dolls. Roma was preceded in death by her parents: William and Maude Goins. She is survived by her daughter: Karen Stacy; son: Jeffrey Stacy; sister: JoAnn Baird; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Gathering will be at the Stacy Home on Sunday, April 14, 2019 beginning at 6:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the . Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019