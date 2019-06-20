Services
Romain Boike
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
More Obituaries for Romain Boike
Romain Boike


Romain Boike Obituary
Romain Boike

Deer Park - Beloved husband of the late Janet Boike (nee McKinney). Devoted father of Susan Keefe and Beverly (John) Broerman. Loving grandfather of Amanda, David and Sara Keefe and Megan and Ryan Broerman. Dear brother of Elaine (Byong) Lee. Dear brother-in-law of Thelma Cordell and William McKinney. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Romain worked for many years at Cincinnati Milacron from which he retired. Departed on June 17, 2019 at the age of 87. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22nd from 10 am until time of Funeral Service at 12 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. If desired, donations may be made to a . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 20 to June 21, 2019
