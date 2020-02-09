|
|
Ron Bedinghaus
Monfort Heights - Ron Bedinghaus. Loving husband of Ruthie Bedinghaus for 64 years. Devoted father of Rhonda (John) Dickhaus, Ron (Oui) Bedinghaus, Russ (Diane) Bedinghaus, Randy Bedinghaus, and Roz (the late Dale) Sheehan. Dear brother of Jerry (Shirley) Bedinghaus, the late Denny (Toots) Bedinghaus, and Joyce (Greg) Nolan. Also survived by 10 grandchildren & 16 great-grandchildren. Ron passed away on February 7, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13th from 6 to 8 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 14th at 10 AM at Little Flower Catholic Church, 5560 Kirby Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45239. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. A special thanks to the staff at Ohio Living Llanfair. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to and to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020