1/1
Ron Raybourne
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ron Raybourne

Cold Spring - Ron Raybourne, 72, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospital on September 1st, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 24, 1948 in Covington, KY to the late Floyd and Ruth (nee Kaiser) Raybourne. Ron was a member of the United States Marine Corps and a Vietnam veteran. He worked as an IT Manager until he retired in 2009. Ron enjoyed bowling, watching UK basketball, Bengals football and golf. Ron is survived by his wife, Linda (nee Fitzenberger) of 43 years, as well as his children: daughter, Angie, sons Scott (Jennifer) and Greg, and granddaughter, Charley. He is also survived by his sisters Donna (Mike) Westerkamm and Rose Kenney, and brother, James as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Ruth, as well as his brother, Gregory, and daughter-in-law, Angie (nee Cuthrell). Memorial Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St, Alexandria, KY. Masks are required and guests must abide by social distancing regulations. Memorials can be made to the Epilepsy Alliance of Ohio or the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. Online Condolences can be expressed at alexandriafh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alexandria Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved