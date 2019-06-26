|
Southgate - Ron Strickley, 78, passed away at home in Southgate, Kentucky, Saturday, June 22, surrounded by his loving family. Ron dedicated his life to his family and guiding the youth of the community. He impacted many lives through his service as teacher, coach, foster parent, and member of several organizations. He was a retired vocational teacher with Cincinnati Public Schools including Withrow and Woodward high schools. He coached boys and girls basketball and softball at St. Therese and Southgate schools, forming the first girls team at St. Therese. Ron, and his wife Judi were foster parents to many children over two decades. He was a founding member, and first president of the St. Therese Athletic Club and Southgate Athletic Club. He also organized the inaugural Mustang Classic tournament, and served on the Southgate School Board. Previously, he worked as a draftsman at Wm. Powell Valve Co., Trailmobile, H & L Manufacturing, and R. A. Jones Co. Ron attended Corpus Christi, Newport Catholic, and graduated from Bellevue High School in 1959. His hobbies included bowling, softball, camping, remodeling, woodworking, cards, puzzles and board games. He treasured his family trips, dinners, and gatherings. Ron was preceded in death by his parents Vic and Anna (Leistner) Strickley. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Judi (Rohling) Strickley, sisters Jo Ann (Charlie) Spargur, Vicky (Bill) Sersion, and Bonnie Morgan; sons Ron and Jeff Strickley, and daughter Cathie (Tim) Ackerson. He always treasured his grandchildren: Heather Strickley, Patrick Strickley, Jennifer Todd, Rachael Massey, Petina Strickley, Erin Ackerson, Jeffrey Strickley II, and Timmy Ackerson II, and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 6:30 pm, Friday, June 28, 2019, at the St. Therese Church, Southgate, Kentucky, with Rev. Clarence J. Heitzman, officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fairhaven Rescue Mission, PO Box 12761, Covington, KY 41012-9964, or Neediest Kids of All, P.O.Box 636666, Cincinnati, OH 45263-6666, would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 26, 2019