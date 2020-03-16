|
Ronald A. Ahrnsen
Cincinnati - Ronald A. Ahrnsen, Beloved son of the late Anton and Antonia Ahrnsen and step-son of Clementine Ahrnsen. Loving brother of Rose (the late Bud) Reifenberger, Rita (the late William) Grimason and Robert Ahrnsen. Devoted uncle of Scott Reifenberger, Jill Dunstan, Michele Mills and Jamie Grimason. Dear friend of Sharon and Gary Herman. Passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 84 years of age. Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020