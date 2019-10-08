|
Ronald A. Hare
Colerain Twp. - Ronald A. Hare, beloved husband of the late Janet M. Hare (nee Budd). Devoted father of Julie (Scott) Robinson, Randy (Christine) Hare and James (Anna) Hare. Loving grandfather of James Jr., Nicholas, Avery, Elle, Audrey, Mitchell, Sander, Delainey and Jared. Brother of Dan (Pat) Hare and Pam (Craig) Schafer. Ronald passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the age 77. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd., on Thursday (Oct 10) from 8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 8, 2019