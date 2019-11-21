Services
Western Hills - Ronald A Sonderman, beloved husband of the late Kathleen Crowe Sonderman, loving father of Michael (Susan), Anthony, Patrick (Vickie) Sonderman and Maria Sonderman, grandfather of Cris (Taylor) Haas, Chelsea (Brian) Mooberry, Megan (RJ) Caldwell, Hannah, Joanna, Patrick (Maritsa) and Jacob Sonderman, great grandfather of 8, brother of Roger (Judy) Sonderman, brother-in-law of Mary (late George) Davidson, Caroline (Don) Lemmink, Mary (Peter) Rebold, the late Michael (Dan Jepson) Crowe, uncle of many nieces and nephews, friend and companion of Doris Grady. Retired, after more than 30 years of service with the Cincinnati Enquirer as a Maintenance Electrician. Member of Cincinnati Carvers Guild, Green Twp., Wood Chippers and Green Twp. Seniors. Died, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 age 85. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Tuesday, 5 PM to 8 PM. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, 10 AM, St Boniface Church. Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St Vincent de Paul Foodbank at St Boniface Church, 1750 Chase Ave, Cincinnati (45223) or the Thomas J Rebold Foundation for Youth Performing Arts, PO Box 11250, Cincinnati (45211). Condolences may be shared at www.rebold.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
