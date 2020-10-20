Ronald Bechtol
Bellevue - Ronald Clinton Bechtol, of Bellevue, Kentucky, passed away from complications of Alzheimer's disease on October 17, 2020, days after his 80th birthday. Born October 8, 1940 to the late Alford and Mary Bechtol. Ron grew up in Bellevue and graduated from Bellevue High School. He served 3 years in the United States Army. Ron was a machinist at General Electric for many years. Prior to his retirement, he worked in the maintenance department for Provident Bank. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bellevue and a proud member of the Bellevue Vets Club. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Alford and Mary Bechtol, brothers, John and Robert Bechtol. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy Lee Bechtol of Bellevue, KY; also survived by sons, Jeffrey (Debra) Bechtol and Ronald A (Jennifer) Bechtol, sisters; Mary (Tom) Anderson and Audrey Creutz ; grandchildren; Carter, Kyle, Connor and Cailey. Not to be forgotten is K.C. , his beloved dog. A Celebration of Ronald's Life will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com
