Ronald Beckett
Alexandria - Ronald Wayne Beckett, 71 of Alexandria, formerly of Hebron, passed away at his residence Friday, January 3, 2020. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Ronald was a retired machine operator with Mubea in Florence and enjoyed model car collecting. He was preceded in death by parents, Willie and Nannie Rolph Beckett; Survivors include his wife, Laura Reed Beckett; daughters, Tonya (Paul) Shope of Alexandria, Deborah (Kenneth) Sherman of Hebron and Rhonda Holt of Dry Ridge and four grandchildren. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON. Visitation from Noon - 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020