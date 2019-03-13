|
|
Ronald Bien
Harrison - Husband of Mary F. (Schneider) Bien. Father of Kelly (Jason) Baur, Lori (David) Woodford, Kristen (Aaron) Cox, Rebecca Bien, & Brittany (Chris) Larson; grandpa of 10 and great grandpa of 1. Brother of Barry (Carol), Timothy, Kevin (Deidre), Sister Mary Veronica Robert "Sister Bev" Bien, and Amy (Vince) Rahnfeld. Passed March 9, 2019. Visitation Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 from 4 PM with words of Remembrance starting at 7 PM at the Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4610 North Bend Road, Cinci 45211. Mass of Christian Burial will be Sat. Mar. 16, at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church-Harrison. full obit www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019