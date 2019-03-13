Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints
4610 North Bend Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints
4610 North Bend Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Harrison, OH
View Map
Ronald Bien Obituary
Ronald Bien

Harrison - Husband of Mary F. (Schneider) Bien. Father of Kelly (Jason) Baur, Lori (David) Woodford, Kristen (Aaron) Cox, Rebecca Bien, & Brittany (Chris) Larson; grandpa of 10 and great grandpa of 1. Brother of Barry (Carol), Timothy, Kevin (Deidre), Sister Mary Veronica Robert "Sister Bev" Bien, and Amy (Vince) Rahnfeld. Passed March 9, 2019. Visitation Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 from 4 PM with words of Remembrance starting at 7 PM at the Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4610 North Bend Road, Cinci 45211. Mass of Christian Burial will be Sat. Mar. 16, at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church-Harrison. full obit www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019
