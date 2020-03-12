|
|
Ronald "Ronnie" Brooks
Erlanger - Ronald "Ronnie" Alan Brooks, 51, from Erlanger, KY, recently living in Port Charlotte, FL, died tragically/unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident in Port Charlotte, FL on Friday, March 6, 2020. Ronnie was a US Army Veteran, he worked for 20 years as a truck driver at USF Holland Inc., and he also worked for Charlotte County Utilities in Port Charlotte, FL. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Stuempel; and his mother-in-law, Penny Hungler. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 30 years, Amy Brooks nee Hungler; his children, Mitchell and Lydia Brooks; his mother, Patricia Stuempel; his sister, Joy (Mike) Tanner; and his sibling-in-laws, Melissa (Tim) Brock and Jeffrey (Kristine) Hungler. Ronnie also leaves behind loving nieces, nephews, and numerous good friends. Ronnie knew the love of Jesus and is undoubtedly the life of the party in Heaven. He always said, "Christ is King. I don't just believe it. I know it." His loved ones find comfort knowing that he is with the Lord and friends and family who have passed before him. Memorial visitation will be on Monday March 16, 2020 from 3:00PM-7:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 7:00PM at the funeral home. A processional to the cemetery will begin at 11:00AM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington. Burial service of his ashes will follow at 12:00PM at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North Williamstown, KY. There will be a reception at 2:00PM on Tuesday at the Erlanger Lion's Club 5996 Belair Dr. Florence, KY 41042. St. Patrick's Day Attire is encouraged for the reception. Online condolences: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020