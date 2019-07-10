|
Ronald Bross
Cincinnati - Ronald F. Bross, beloved husband of the late Lucille G. Bross (nee Karwisch). Loving father of Karen Bross and Steve (Dawn) Bross. Grandfather of Precious Bross and Steven Bross. Brother of Sharon A. Smith, Wayne L. Bross and Laverne Mary Ehlers. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away July 4, 2019, at the age of 75. Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Gabriel Church 18 W. Sharon Rd. Glendale, OH 45246 from 10 a.m. until Mass of Eternal Rest at 11 a.m.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 10, 2019