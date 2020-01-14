Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald C. Keller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald C. Keller Obituary
Ronald C. Keller

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Ada L. Keller (nee Bishop) for 62 years. Devoted father of Steven (Tracy) Keller and Ronda (Tom) Griffiths. Cherished grandfather of Scott (Julie) Keller, Chelsea (Colin) Kalvas, Sarah (Nate) Borowitz and Chad (Stephanie) Griffiths. Great-grandfather of Rowan & Grey Kalvas and Adelaide & Wesley Keller. Departed on January 14, 2020 at the age of 84. Services will be private for the family. Memorial donations may be made to or a . Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -