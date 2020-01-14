Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Ronald Keller
Ronald C. Keller


1935 - 2020
Ronald C. Keller Obituary
Ronald C. Keller

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Ada L. Keller (nee Bishop) for 62 years. Devoted father of Steven (Tracy) Keller and Ronda (Tom) Griffiths. Cherished grandfather of Scott (Julie) Keller, Chelsea (Colin) Kalvas, Sarah (Nate) Borowitz and Chad (Stephanie) Griffiths. Great-grandfather of Rowan & Grey Kalvas and Adelaide & Wesley Keller. Departed on January 14, 2020 at the age of 84. Services will be private for the family. Memorial donations may be made to or a . Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
