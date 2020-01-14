|
Ronald C. Keller
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Ada L. Keller (nee Bishop) for 62 years. Devoted father of Steven (Tracy) Keller and Ronda (Tom) Griffiths. Cherished grandfather of Scott (Julie) Keller, Chelsea (Colin) Kalvas, Sarah (Nate) Borowitz and Chad (Stephanie) Griffiths. Great-grandfather of Rowan & Grey Kalvas and Adelaide & Wesley Keller. Departed on January 14, 2020 at the age of 84. Services will be private for the family. Memorial donations may be made to or a . Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020