Cincinnati - Ronald C. McDonald Sr., beloved husband of Carolyn J. McDonald (nee Harter) devoted father of Lynda (Steve) Windon, Karen (the late Philip) McCoy, Deborah (Jeff) McClure, and Ronald C. (Marcie) McDonald Jr., also survived by 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. April 8, 2019. Age 83 years. Residence Cherry Grove. Service at Calvary Alliance Church, 986 Nordyke Rd., Anderson Twp. on Sat. April 13, at 1 PM. Friends may visit at the Church on Sat. from 12 Noon to 1 PM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019