Ronald Colemire



Alexandria - 82, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Ronald was born March 12, 1938 in Bracken County, Kentucky to the late Everett and Ida Colemire. He married his loving wife Lois 47 years ago. Ronald was a natural gunman and a skilled sharpshooter. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. Ron fathered one son, Jeffrey Allen Colemire, who prededed him in death. He is survived by his wife Lois Colemire; step daughters Saundra Lunsford, Pamela Cohen and Leisa Reinert; grandchildren Matthew and Jenny Cohen, Lauren Lunsford, Nick Cohen, Kyle Lunsford, Morgen and Devin Reinert; great grandchildren Landon, Carleigh and Paisley Brinkdopke, Colton and Bailey May Cohen; brother Larry (Ellen) Colemire; sister Carolyn (Kenny) Lea; many extended family members and friends. Ronald is also preceded in death by his brothers Herbert, Cecil, Robert and Hank Colemire. Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic a service for family and friends will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Ronald will be buried at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. His Funeral Service will be Live Streamed on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 7pm at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.









