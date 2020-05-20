Ronald Colemire
1938 - 2020
Ronald Colemire

Alexandria - 82, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Ronald was born March 12, 1938 in Bracken County, Kentucky to the late Everett and Ida Colemire. He married his loving wife Lois 47 years ago. Ronald was a natural gunman and a skilled sharpshooter. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. Ron fathered one son, Jeffrey Allen Colemire, who prededed him in death. He is survived by his wife Lois Colemire; step daughters Saundra Lunsford, Pamela Cohen and Leisa Reinert; grandchildren Matthew and Jenny Cohen, Lauren Lunsford, Nick Cohen, Kyle Lunsford, Morgen and Devin Reinert; great grandchildren Landon, Carleigh and Paisley Brinkdopke, Colton and Bailey May Cohen; brother Larry (Ellen) Colemire; sister Carolyn (Kenny) Lea; many extended family members and friends. Ronald is also preceded in death by his brothers Herbert, Cecil, Robert and Hank Colemire. Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic a service for family and friends will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Ronald will be buried at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. His Funeral Service will be Live Streamed on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 7pm at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Funeral service
07:00 PM
LIVESTREAM - www.floralhillsmemorialgardens
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
