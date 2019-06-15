|
Ronald D. Combs
Northern Kentucky - Ronald D. Combs-- beloved grandfather, father, brother, son and friend-- departed this life on May 20, 2019 at the age of 72. Born at home near Hazard, KY and after graduating from Newport High School, Ronald enlisted in the US Army where he served two voluntary tours in Vietnam as an Airborne Ranger for the 173rd Airborne Brigade. During his tenure in the military, Ronald was promoted to sergeant, awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Vietnam Cross for Gallantry, and other awards as well.
Ronald worked many years in law enforcement beginning as a Fingerprint Technician for the FBI, a Kentucky State Trooper, State Park Ranger and ultimately Chief of Police for Falmouth, KY.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Rebecca (Michael) Sontag of Cincinnati, OH and Elizabeth (Michael) Dobbs of Lexington, KY, two sisters, Judy (Horst) Niemann of Sunman, IN and Jenny (Frank) Klaber of Falmouth, KY, one brother, William Combs of Amelia, OH, three granddaughters, one grandson and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Zola (nee Deaton) Combs, brother, Donald Combs and grandson, Liam Sontag.
Ronald, a long-time resident of the Northern Kentucky area, was an active and devoted volunteer for Veterans Affairs (VA) within his community. He enjoyed spending time with family, caring for his cat (Aslan), and watching classic movies.
A private memorial service was held on June 5th, 2019 at the place of his interment, Floral Hills Memorial Garden, located in Taylor Mill, KY. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to https://www.hopeforthewarriors.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 15 to June 16, 2019