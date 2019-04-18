|
Ronald D. Stephenson, 68, of Ryland Heights, Kentucky passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. He was a member of Latonia Christian Church and drove a truck for Teamsters Local 100 for over 30 years. Ronald served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam Era and was a member of the VFW #6095, American Legion #203 and a Kentucky Colonel.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Barbara Stephenson. Ronald is also survived by his children Kimberly (Bill) Saylor, Stephanie (Joseph) Vice, Troy (Tashai) Stephenson and Sarah (Craig) Cornett; grandchildren James Saylor, Joshua Saylor, Anthony Vice, Maranda Vice, Gage Vice, Jake Vice, Cameron Vice, Corey Stephenson, Blake Stephenson, Chase Stephenson, Katie Stephenson, Samantha Marksberry, Autumn Louden, Michael Cornett, Logan Cornett, Hayden Cornett and Gavin Cornett; 17 great grandchildren; brother Steven Stephenson; sisters Patty Belew and Cathy Jasper; niece Lindsey Jasper; nephew Nathan Jasper; many extended family and friends.
A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 11 A.M. until time of Funeral Service at 1 P.M. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please leave online condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019