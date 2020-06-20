Ronald "Ron" Dabney
Burlington - Ronald Charles Dabney, 84, of Burlington, KY, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence. Ron was past President of the Westwood-Cheviot Kiwanis and he was a Freemason. We will miss his larger than life personality, his wonderful smile, and his kind-hearted spirit.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Jan Dabney; his brother, Robert "Bob" Dabney; and his brother-in-law, Russell "Sonny" Kissel.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Michelle Smith (Alan Copenhaver); his sister, Barbara Kissel; and his constant companion, Sandy Ludwig. Ron also leaves behind his grandsons, Stephen and Caleb; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 11:00AM-1:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. An informal service will follow the visitation at 1:30PM.
Memorial contributions to Cheviot-Westwood Kiwanis International 3961 North Bend Rd. Cheviot, OH.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and intimacy of funerals, attending guests are highly encouraged to wear their own masks, and be prepared to wait because of capacity restrictions. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.