Dry Ridge - Ronald A. Dalton, 65, of Dry Ridge, formerly of Bromley, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Ron loved the Florence Speedway and he loved to fish. He is survived by his life partner, Susan Spenneberg of Dry Ridge; mother, Betty Dalton of Madeira, OH; sons, Jerry Dalton of Ft. Wright, Richard Dalton of Covington; daughter, Bobbie Jo (John) Shipley of Ludlow; step sons, Adam Perry and Jason Spenneberg; brothers, Jimmy (Gladys) Dalton of Owenton, Gary Dalton of Downy, CA, David Dalton of Madeira, OH, Jeffrey (Lola) Dalton of Williamstown, Keith (Karen) Dalton of Mt. Healthy, Tim (Christina) Dalton of Hebron; sisters, Linda (Frank) Mansfield of Covington, Mary (Jeffrey) Dalton Crocker of Norwood, OH, Jeannie Dalton Caton of Madeira; grandchildren, Tyler Hembree, Slade Shipley, Brandon Dalton, Emily Dalton, Matthew Dalton, Michael Dalton, Chloee Dalton, Lybra Dalton; great- grandchildren, Carson Popp, Dalton Popp and A.J. Hembree. He was preceded in death by his father, Boyd Dalton and brother, John Dalton. Visitation is on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM followed by a private family service in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 20 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
