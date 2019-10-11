|
|
Ronald Diehl
Villa Hills - 73, of Villa Hills, Ky passed away at St. Elizabeth Edgewood on October 2, 2019. He worked in Information Technology for Ohio Casualty/Liberty Mutual. He is preceded in death by his Parents: Robert and Jean Diehl. He is survived by his Wife: Donna Diehl; Son: Stephen Diehl; Sister: Patti Nelson; Grandchildren: Brennan, Markenna, and Sam. Memorial services will be at 2:00PM on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Lakeside Presbyterian Church located at 2690 Dixie Highway Lakeside Park, Ky. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Lakeside Presbyterian Church and St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood. Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home Elsmere assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 11, 2019