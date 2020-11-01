Ronald E. Stacy
Green Township - Beloved husband of Eva A. Stacy (Nee Stacy) for 49 years. Dear brother of the late Wilma (Robert) Schoemer. Brother in law of Lilly Stacy, Shirley (Charles) Sigley and Chester Stacy. Also survived by by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 84 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on WEDNESDAY from Noon until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 615 Elsinore Pl., Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45202. www.bjmeyer.com