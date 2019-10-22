|
Ronald E. "Ronnie" Willman
Union - Passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born in Covington, KY on October 15, 1954; the son of the late Richard E. and Gerry Willman. Ronnie had worked as a carpenter and in his spare time enjoyed going golfing, watching college football on Saturdays and rooting on the University of Kentucky basketball team. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his beloved family for which he cherished immensely. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Danny Willman and a brother-in-law, Gary Love. He is survived by his devoted and caring wife of 27 years, Denise Willman; 8 siblings; godchild, Danielle Hobbs; 20 nieces and nephews; 24 great nieces and nephews; 8 four legged feline companions; as well as several other close relatives and special friends who will mourn Ronnie's sudden passing and continue to cherish the memories they shared with him. A visitation celebrating Ronnie's Life will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 26. 2019 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Pastor Clinton Stricklen will preside over the service. Ronnie will then be laid to rest at Beaverlick Christian Cemetery, 12665 US 42, Walton, KY 41094.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Ronnie's honor to either the UKHC Office of Philanthropy, Gill Heart Institute-VAD program-In Memory of Ronald Willman, P.O. Box 34184, Lexington, KY 40588 or the Willman Family Scholarship Fund at The Point, 105 W. Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011. For directions, to leave a condolence message for the family, to share a memory of Ronnie or to view the Celebration of Life tribute video, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019