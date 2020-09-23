Ronald Earl Menne



Louisville - Ronald Earl Menne, 88, of Louisville, Ky, formerly of Park Hills, died 6:45AM Saturday September 19, 2020 at his home. He was with family as he transitioned form earth's sorrows to heaven's rewards. He was a former Counselor at Jefferson County Vocational School in Louisville, KY, also a teacher/football coach at Madison H.S. (Richmond, KY), at Carrollton H.S., and at Dixie Heights H.S. and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. Preceding him in death was his parents John Tobias and Alice J. Fanthorp Menne, and brother, Gordon Menne. Survivors include a daughter, Susan Gazaway (Robert): four sons, M. Scott Menne (Malissa), Bryan Menne, Kris Stickrod, and Kelly Stickrod (Karen): two grandsons, John "Tyler" and Jason Menne: and several nieces and nephews. Services will be at 1:00 PM Friday September 25, 2020 at Allison & Rose Funeral Home 1021 Madison Avenue Covington, KY. Visitation will begin there at 12 Noon on Friday. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store