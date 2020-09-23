1/1
Ronald Earl Menne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Earl Menne

Louisville - Ronald Earl Menne, 88, of Louisville, Ky, formerly of Park Hills, died 6:45AM Saturday September 19, 2020 at his home. He was with family as he transitioned form earth's sorrows to heaven's rewards. He was a former Counselor at Jefferson County Vocational School in Louisville, KY, also a teacher/football coach at Madison H.S. (Richmond, KY), at Carrollton H.S., and at Dixie Heights H.S. and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. Preceding him in death was his parents John Tobias and Alice J. Fanthorp Menne, and brother, Gordon Menne. Survivors include a daughter, Susan Gazaway (Robert): four sons, M. Scott Menne (Malissa), Bryan Menne, Kris Stickrod, and Kelly Stickrod (Karen): two grandsons, John "Tyler" and Jason Menne: and several nieces and nephews. Services will be at 1:00 PM Friday September 25, 2020 at Allison & Rose Funeral Home 1021 Madison Avenue Covington, KY. Visitation will begin there at 12 Noon on Friday. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Service
01:00 PM
Allison & Rose Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allison & Rose Funeral Homes
1021 Madison Avenue
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 261-0146
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allison & Rose Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved