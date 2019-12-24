Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic church
Alexandria, KY
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic church
Alexandria, KY
Service
Following Services
St. Mary Catholic church
Alexandria, KY
Ronald Elmer Faust Sr.


1937 - 2019
Ronald Elmer Faust Sr. Obituary
Ronald Elmer Faust Sr.

Alexandria - Ronald Elmer Faust Sr., age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday December 23, 2019 in Edgewood, KY. He was born October 7, 1937 to Elmer and Gertrude (Twehues) Faust of Newport, KY. Ron was a 1955 graduate of Newport Catholic High School. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was married to Barbara (Kuntz) Faust for 53 years. Together they had 5 children, 11 grandchildren, and 6 great- grandchildren. Ron was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked in shipping for Roadway Express for 30 years. Ron was an active parishioner of St. Mary Church in Alexandria and a member of the Knights of Columbus. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Ron was an avid Notre Dame Football fan. He enjoyed fishing, camping, wood working, dancing, and attending his family's sporting events. Ron's humor was a light to everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his daughter, Gabrielle, and wife, Barbara. He is survived by his brother- Chuck Faust; children- Ronald Jr., LeeAnn McSorley, Lisa (Sam) Trapp, Katrina (Dan) Rice, and Kris (Penny) Faust, his 11 grandchildren; Troy (Paige), Michael, Austin, Nathan, Katie (Andrew), Tim, Danielle (Dustin), Bridget, Katie, Christian, and Caroline - 6 great grandchildren; Lily, Hannah, Brendan, Eli, Benjamin, and Audree. The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 with a Visitation from 9- 11am and Mass at 11 am at St. Mary Catholic church in Alexandria, KY, Veteran service and reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Autism Speaks and The . Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
