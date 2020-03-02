Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Ronald Emery Yersky Sr.

Ronald Emery Yersky Sr.

Ronald Emery Yersky Sr., Major U S Army-Retired, husband of sixty years to Juanita Yersky, father to Deb, Jim (Biz McClure), Rose (Scott) Kreidler, and the late Ron Jr., having nine "grands" including Mitchell, Brooke, Amy and Cole Stromsdorfer, Alex, Carlie, Cassandra and Ronald III Yersky, and Shannon Kreidler, passed away on February 29th, 2020. Age 82 years. Career officer in the Field Artillery including two tours in Vietnam, Ron was assigned to teach ROTC at Xavier University. Following military retirement, he taught History and English at Princeton High School for 17 years and coached women's basketball and softball. After civilian retirement, he was a volunteer at Mercy Anderson Hospital, St. Vincent DePaul, and was named a Fellow of the AARP tax program. A member of American Legion Post 318, Ron recently retired from being finance officer. Visitation services will be held at T P WHITE & SONS, 2050 Beechmont Ave Mt. Washington on Friday March 6 from 5-7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday March 7, 10 am at St. Veronica Church 4473 Mount Carmel Tobasco Rd., Mt. Carmel. Memorial contributions may be made to josephhouse.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
