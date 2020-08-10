1/1
Ronald Endres
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Endres

On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Ronald Endres, loving husband and step-father, passed away at age 72. Ron was born January, 8 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio to John and Elizabeth Endres. He attended Roger Bacon High School and went on to College. Ron lived throughout the nation during his lifetime. After leaving Cincinnati, he moved to Maine; then Lake Tahoe where he met his wife Tara. Ron and his wife moved to Las Vegas, Phoenix and finally to Dallas to be near family. Ron had a passion for sports and especially golf. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and knowledge of world politics. Ron was preceded in death by his father, John Endres, his mother, Elizabeth Endres, and sister Joyce Richter. He is survived by his wife Tara Endres, daughter Jacleen Yoder, her husband Britton Yoder and his two grandchildren Oliver and Andres Yoder. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Timothy Richter from Texas, Jim Richter, Cynthia Richter, and Kimberly Richter from Ohio.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved