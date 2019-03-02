|
Harrison - Ronald G. "Mooch" Fury, 91, Feb. 27, 2019, Harrison. Beloved husband of Shirley J. Fury (nee Richards), devoted father of Barry Lee Fury (Pam), Joan Ellen Westrich (Mike), Nancy Amy Wolfram (Alan), Andrew Gene Fury (Kelly) & the late Bruce Alfred Fury (Peggy), loving grandfather of Jason (Brandy), Erin (Alex), Justin, Amanda, Brandon (Brittnay), Nicholas, Kayla, Kyle & Ryan, gr. grandfather of Tyler, Alayna, Harper, Bryan & the late Jason Ronald, beloved son of the late Harriet M. (nee Scott) & Richard S. Fury, loving brother of Marilyn Coffaro & the late Charles Fury. Mr. Fury was a US Navy veteran of WWII. Visitation Sun., Mar. 3, 1-3 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002, where the service will be held Mon., Mar. 4 at 10 AM. North Bend Lodge #346 F&AM service Sun., 2:45 PM. Memorials, if so desired to or Vitas Hospice, c/o the funeral home. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 2, 2019