|
|
Ronald Gatrell
Cincinnati - Ronald Edward Gatrell, beloved husband of 39 years to the late Jeanette Gatrell (née Sizemore). Loving father of Ronnie (Sherry), Jack (Angie), and Kevin (Beth) Gatrell. Cherished grandfather of Jordan, Austin and Liam. Four step-grandchildren; Kristina Forester, Jeffrey Hickman, Nathan and Matthew Love.Great grandfather of Taylor Willy, Lucas Love and Layla Forester. Also survived by Ronald's fiance, Janet Edwards. Ronald passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at age 72. Visitation 11:00AM to 12:45 AM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Home (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner) 10980 Reading Rd., Sharonville, OH 45241. Funeral Service 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans. www.dav.org. Interment at Crown Hill Memorial Park.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019