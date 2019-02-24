Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Batavia - Ronald passed suddenly Wednesday, February 21, 2019 at his home. Ron married the love of his life, Virginia Isbel (deceased) in 1955. Ron is survived by brothers, Kenneth and Tom Glover and sister, Sarah Davis and was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Edwin and Charles and sisters, Betty Roy and Arnetta Burnett. Ron is the beloved father of Ronald Gene (Deborah) and devoted grandfather of Kyla, Dereck, Ronald Jr., Christopher, Amanda, Michael and Patrick and great-grandfather of 10 great-grandchildren. Ron worked for GE his entire career where he was recognized for improving a particular welding process which resulted in efficiency and cost savings. Ron was always a gentleman! He will remain and live in the hearts of those who knew him. Visitation will be held Friday, March 1 from 9 AM until the time of funeral service at 12 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Highway 32, Church of Christ, 1688 Tri-County Hwy., PO Box 642, Williamsburg, OH 45176.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
