Ronald Haggard
Ronald Haggard

Covington - Ronald R. Haggard, 80, of Covington, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas. He was the owner of Playhouse Bar in Covington. Ron was a member of the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and was a Kentucky Colonel. He loved horses, gambling, country music and was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds. Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Susan Haggard; children, Ronald (Karan) Haggard of Independence, Shari (Robert) Creekmore of Taylor Mill, Timothy (Becky) Haggard of West Covington, Robert Haggard of West Covington, J.C. (Carrie) Haggard of Florence, Michael (Sarah) Haggard of Burlington, Billy (Heather) Haggard of Ludlow, Jennifer Haggard of West Covington, Zachary Haggard of West Covington, Nicholas Haggard of Erlanger, Bryson Gibson of West Covington; step-sons, Steve and Jeff Eggleston; brothers, Pete Haggard of West Covington, Lee (Sharon) Haggard of Florence; sisters, Joyce Price of West Covington, Janice Spence of Burlington; 23 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 6 sibblings. Visitation is on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4:00 PM until the hour of Service at 7:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to PAN Foundation, P.O. 76408, Baltimore, MD 21275. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
JUL
28
Service
07:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Memories & Condolences
