Ronald Henry Mullen
Erlanger - Ronald Henry Mullen, 85, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He worked for Cincinnati Gas and Electric for over 40 years. He was a member of Erlanger Baptist Church, coached Knothole baseball in the past, loved to play pool, and even played baseball until he was 50. Preceded in death by his brother John Mullen. Survivors include his wife Helen Mullen, daughter Connie (Mike) Ryles, son Craig (Eve) Mullen, brother Jim (Joyce) Mullen, sister-in-law Rosa Mullen, grandson Stephen (Stephanie) Griffin, great-grandchildren Devin, Rowen, and Conner, as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Mausoleum burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com