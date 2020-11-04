1/1
Ronald Holtkamp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Holtkamp

Delhi Township - Ronald C. Holtkamp, beloved husband of Gail P. Holtkamp (Nee Widmer) for 57 years. Loving father of Amy (Mike) Caminiti, Julie Bayer and Jennifer Holtkamp. Devoted grandfather of Nicholas, Jeffrey (Cori Overs), Brian Caminiti, Emily (Jeff) Weckbach, Katie and Allison Bayer (Josh Abner). Great grandfather of Niles and Frederick Weckbach. Dear brother of the late Robert and Janet Holtkamp. Brother-in-law of Carol Holtkamp and Jean Widmer. Also survived by his niece, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on TUESDAY, November 3, 2020, at 79 years of age. Visitation at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd., on MONDAY from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to the Karen Wellington Foundation for Living with Breast Cancer, 3825 Edwards Rd. #103, Cincinnati, OH 45209. Www.bjmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved