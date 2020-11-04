Ronald Holtkamp
Delhi Township - Ronald C. Holtkamp, beloved husband of Gail P. Holtkamp (Nee Widmer) for 57 years. Loving father of Amy (Mike) Caminiti, Julie Bayer and Jennifer Holtkamp. Devoted grandfather of Nicholas, Jeffrey (Cori Overs), Brian Caminiti, Emily (Jeff) Weckbach, Katie and Allison Bayer (Josh Abner). Great grandfather of Niles and Frederick Weckbach. Dear brother of the late Robert and Janet Holtkamp. Brother-in-law of Carol Holtkamp and Jean Widmer. Also survived by his niece, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on TUESDAY, November 3, 2020, at 79 years of age. Visitation at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd., on MONDAY from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to the Karen Wellington Foundation for Living with Breast Cancer, 3825 Edwards Rd. #103, Cincinnati, OH 45209. Www.bjmeyer.com