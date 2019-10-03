Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
6041 Hamilton Avenue
College Hill, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home
6041 Hamilton Avenue
College Hill, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. Harmon

Add a Memory
Ronald J. Harmon Obituary
Ronald J. Harmon

Cincinnati - Husband and longtime companion of Kathy Meyer and former husband of Jane Harmon. Loving father of Ron, Mike (Sharon), Doug, Tom, David (Joann), Renata (Tim) Walsh and Amy (Jason) Lesko. Grandfather of Tyler, Lauren, Hayley, Hannah, Julia, Naomi, Campbell, Dominic, Elliott, Phoebe and Gianna. Brother of Wilbur (Georgia) Harmon. Uncle of Bill (Lisa) and Dana Harmon. Ron was a longtime coach and official for various sports, started NCH SAY soccer, advocate for youth, cat lover and was on the Board of Education for NCH and Great Oaks. Ron passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the age of 81. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4 at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 from 4:00 PM until 7:30 PM. Service on Saturday, October 5 at 9:30 AM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald J. Harmon Scholarship Fund c/o Fifth Third Bank, 6800 Hamilton Avenue, 45224. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now