Services
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 45241
513- 681-7526
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 45241
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. Klein Sr.

Add a Memory
Ronald J. Klein Sr. Obituary
Ronald J. Klein Sr.

West Chester - Ronald J. Sr. Beloved husband of the late Jane Helen (nee' Rohlfs) for 63 years. Loving father of Tina Klein, Ronald (Lori) Klein Jr. and Steven (Julie) Klein. Dear brother of the late Thomas, Robert and James Klein. Grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 15. Ronald passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the age of 86. Visitation 12:30 PM to 1:45 P.M. Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, Formerly Schmidt Dhonau Kucner, 10980 Reading Road, Sharonville, A graveside service with military honors will immediately follow the visitation at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -