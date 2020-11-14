Ronald J. Mitchell, Sr.
Hamilton, OH - Age 78 passed away on November 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Karen (Cavinder) Mitchell; father of Ron Mitchell, Jr (Elizabeth Edgar) and the late Lisa R. Mitchell; special uncle of Mike Mitchell; brother-in-law of Barb Croucher; and survived by his beloved "doggyboy" Willie. Member of the Roofers Union Local #42, Cincinnati and owned Mitchell Building Maintenance. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 5 - 7 pm. and a Blessing Service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 am. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
.