Ronald J. Sauder
Springfield Twp. - SAUDER, Ronald J. -
Wonderful husband of Janice L. (nee Abel) Sauder. Dedicated father of Scott (Kelli) Sauder and Marcia
(Kevin) Stephens. Loving grandfather of
Emily (Brian) Link, Ryan Stephens, Erin Stephens, Wyatt Sauder, Kyle Stephens, and Lynsi Sauder. Great-grandfather of Mackenna and Connor Link. Devoted son of Bonita V. (Whitmer) and the late Edgar D. Sauder. Dear brother of Mary Alice Sauder, Karen Wentz, Warren (Cindy) Sauder, Sherri (John) Waidelich. Ron will also be missed by the Abel, Pennington, and Sell families, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Ron was a member of the Monday Morning Men's Breakfast and Bible Study group for over 35 years and a former member of Water's Edge Church. He owned his own business (Sauder Home Improvement) for over 40 years and was a volunteer paramedic/firefighter for 30 years. Ron passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from complications due to a stroke. He was 74. Visitation will be held at the Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy (45231) on Sunday from 1:00 p.m until 4:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the Norman Chapel at Spring Grove Cemetery on Monday at 10:00 a.m. with a visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Young Life of Cincinnati, 160 Novner Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45215 or to the . Condolences may be sent to www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019