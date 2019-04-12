|
Ronald John "Joe" Firari, Sr.
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Rose Firari (nee Buis). Dear father of Ronald J. (Emily) Firari, Jr., Brenda D. Firari, Jeffery G. (Ann) Firari , Sherrill W.(Lisa) Wells, Cindy Wells and Johnnie D. Firari. Loving grandfather of 8 grandchildren. Dear brother of 11 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away April 10, 2019 at age 76. Visitation to be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, 45216, Monday April 15 from 1 PM until time of funeral service at 3 PM. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2019