Ronald Joseph Vesper
Petersburg - Ronald Joseph, Vesper, 72, of Petersburg, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was a farmer and served in the US Army during Vietnam. He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Naomi Vesper; brother, Jimmy Vesper. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Linda Griffith-Vesper; sons, Rod Vesper, Donald (Amanda) Scothorn and Michael Scothorn; daughter, Katie Scothorn; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brothers, Albert Vesper III, Paul Vesper, Steve Vesper and Dennis Vesper. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16 from 4-8:30 PM at the Petersburg Community Center 6517 Market St. Petersburg, KY 41080. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 17 at 10:30 AM at Stith Funeral Homes, Hebron. Burial will follow in Petersburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made, in his name, to the Petersburg Fire Dept. 3018 2nd St. Petersburg, KY 41080. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 15, 2019