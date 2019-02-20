Services
Kercheval Funeral Home - Sheridan
306 East 10th St P.O. Box 42
Sheridan, IN 46069
(317) 758-4406
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Ronald Kercheval Obituary
Ronald Kercheval

Harrison - Ronald L. Kercheval; Age 79; Dear Husband of Judy Kercheval; Father of R. Scott Kercheval, W. Curtis Kercheval, and Peggy (Bill) Westerfeld; Grandfather to Justin (Sarah) Westerfeld, Shawn (Abby) Westerfeld, Emily, Brianna, Bryden, Tyler, and Leah Kercheval; Great-Grandfather of 6; Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins; Former owner of Jackman Kercheval Funeral Home; Retired Firefighter for the City of Harrison; Visitation Thur., Feb. 21, 2019 from 6-9PM; Funeral Service Fri., Feb. 22, at 10AM at Brater-Winter Funeral Home, Harrison, OH. Memorials to Harrison Fire Dept. through the funeral home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019
