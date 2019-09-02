|
Ronald Kidd
Ludlow - Ronald A. Kidd, 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his residence. He was an engineer for the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Ronald was a former Fire Chief of the Ludlow Fire Department, a knothole baseball coach and loved spending time fishing and camping. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family. Ronald is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Kidd (2011). Survivors include his daughter, Nicole (Mike) Steward of Ludlow and sister, Chrissy (Shane) Cogswell of Cincinnati. Visitation is on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 Noon all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, Kentucky, 41016. Internment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ludlow Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, 234 Oak Street, Ludlow, Kentucky 41016. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019