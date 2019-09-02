Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Kidd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Kidd

Add a Memory
Ronald Kidd Obituary
Ronald Kidd

Ludlow - Ronald A. Kidd, 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his residence. He was an engineer for the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Ronald was a former Fire Chief of the Ludlow Fire Department, a knothole baseball coach and loved spending time fishing and camping. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family. Ronald is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Kidd (2011). Survivors include his daughter, Nicole (Mike) Steward of Ludlow and sister, Chrissy (Shane) Cogswell of Cincinnati. Visitation is on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 Noon all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, Kentucky, 41016. Internment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ludlow Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, 234 Oak Street, Ludlow, Kentucky 41016. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now