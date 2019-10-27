|
Florence - BITTER, Ronald Lewis, age 76 of Florence, KY passed away Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at St Elizabeth Edgewood, after suffering a massive heart attack while being treated for double pneumonia. Ron worked at Serv All Foods in Covington before becoming a paid fireman for Florence, Kentucky. He loved this job and when he retired from it, he went on to become an EMT for Station 2 in the Industrial Park. He then helped design and work with the 911 system in Boone County retiring finally around 2008. He & Louise loved the Boone County Rebels band and followed their children and grandchildren around to various band competitions. They also loved staying in the RV at Big Bone National Park. In the early years of the citizen band radio, Ron was an avid user. He loved watching the history channel and before his eyesight got bad, reading about history and caring for his beloved dog, Mojo. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and their achievements. First Rhonda becoming a Paralegal, Marianne a Registered Medical Assistant, Christopher making a career of the Army, then Christina going in and also achieving airborne status, Tori becoming a loving Certified Nurse Assistant, and Sarah going to Morehead College and then to South Korea to teach. Ron was happily married for 50 years to the love of his life, Louise (Polley) Bitter who he now joins in eternal peace. He was also preceded in death by his parents Mary (Pahls) Bitter and William "Bill" Bitter; his brother Roy Bitter; his sister, Marie Judd, his great grandchildren Ja'Shia Cranmo, & Legacy Cranmo. He leaves his beloved daughters Marianne Farley & Rhonda Huffman; four grandchildren Christopher (Chelsea) Huesing; Christina (Jermaine) Cranmo; Tori Huffman (Dennis McHugh); and Sarah Huffman, and 7 great grandchildren Jeremiah Huesing, Anthony Morris, Jahmere Morris, Lyric Cranmo, Harmony Cranmo, Kynslie Huesing, and Lincoln McHugh. He is also survived by his brother Sam (Linda) Bitter and sister Angie Darla Singleton, his beloved dog, Mojo, and many adoring nieces, nephews and greats and grands and his niece from Louise's side, Dar Adkins. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Linnemann Funeral Home in 30 Commonwealth Ave, Erlanger, Ky on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Memorials are requested to St Jude Children's Hospital or Boone County Animal Shelter. Tributes can be made at LinnemanFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019