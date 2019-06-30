Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Ronald L. Doss Obituary
Ronald L. Doss

Cincinnati - Ronald L. Doss, age 65, passed away on June 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Shewmaker), dear father of Melissa (Kyle) Sliney. Special uncle to Ronnie (Annie) Doss, brother of Debbie (Cheryl), Steve (Rosa), Delbert (Karen), and Sandy (the late Tom), brother in law to Lynn (Darla) and Kathy. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother Reva, sisters Iva and Addie, and brother Richard. He was a long time employee of Safelite Auto Glass starting as an installer moving up to district manager. Later he volunteered with the GA Peanut Butter Ministry making sandwiches for the St. Francis Soup Kitchen. As a husband and father he enjoyed sharing his appreciation of nature as well as coaching, and cheering his daughter's team with his rousing "bark". He lived his life to the fullest. Visitation Monday, July 1, at 9 am at Guardian Angels Church, Mass to follow at 10. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the GA Peanut Butter Group or the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019
