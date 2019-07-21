|
Ronald L. Pitman
Springdale - Age 75. Passed away July 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Harris) Pitman. Devoted father of Nichole (Pavel) L'vov. Loving grandfather of Sasha L'vov. Dear cousin of Annie Roy. Ronald served in the United States Marine Corps. He retired as Assistant Chief & Captain of the Springdale Police Department and former Mayor of The City of Springdale ('91-'95). Ron was also a longtime realtor and owner of Ron Pitman Realtors. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 6pm-8pm. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11am. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to The Peace Officer Benefit Fund, c/o Springdale Police Department, 12105 Lawnview Ave., Springdale, OH 45246. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019