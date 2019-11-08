|
|
Ronald Miller
Lawrenceburg - Ronald (Bub) Miller of Hidden Valley Lake, Lawrenceburg, IN died Friday, November 8th at St. Elizabeth, Ft Thomas, KY. He was born on August 14, 1943. Bub and Lucinda (Cindy) Huff have been married for 51 fun loving years. A son, Ronnie Wayne was his pride and joy. His father Elvin Miller is deceased. Surviving are his mother, Marlee Peters of Milan, IN; brothers, Gerald Miller of Moores Hill, Steve Peters and Bill (Debby) Peters of Milan, IN, and extended family Tom (Ann) Huff of Portsmouth, VA, Michael (Susan) Huff of Chesapeake, VA, Candace Huff of Florence, KY, Jeffery Huff of Milan, IN. A wonderful "Uncle Bub" to numerous nieces and nephews, great and great great. He graduated from Moores Hill High School. Retired from Seagram's Distillery with 52 years, was in the Army Reserve and a member of the Moores Hill American Legion for over 59 years. They were among the first family to move to Hidden Valley Lake in 1972. He was the happiest just being with his family and his dog Wilbur. Per his wishes there will be no services. He has left this world a better place by sharing is kindness and a little smile.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019