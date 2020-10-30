Ronald Noll
Cincinnati - Ronald A. Noll AKA The Gooch, age 90. Ron was born in Cincinnati, OH to Leslie and Olga Noll. Ron is survived by his beloved wife Jean Noll of 70 years, loving children David (Peggy), Michele (Tom), and Cindy (Mark). His cherished grandchildren Julie (Carey), Gary (Liz), Joe, Stephanie (Duncan), Karen (Patrick), Allie (Brian), Annie (Joe), Drew (Sammie), Matt (Kelly), and Evan (Becky). Great-Grandchildren, Persephone, Brittany, Gary, Evan, Nathan, Brennen, Ryan, Joey, Becca, Kaitlyn, Carter, Riley, Charlee, Brewer, Auggie, Cooper, Lainey, Landon, Jeb, Reese, and Ryan. Great-Great Granddaughter Harmony. He was preceded in death by his children Debbie and Donna, and brother Herbert Noll. Ron was a Cincinnati Firefighter, He retired after 30 years of service. He was a Mason for 69 years and a member of Hanselmann Lodge #208. Ron loved to entertain everyone he met with his jokes. A private service will be held for the immediate family at Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home with burial to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
or The Wounded Warriors
Project.